GUAVA: Know 10 interesting health benefits of this wonder fruit

Guava is called the queen of fruits because of the amazing health benefits of this wonder fruit. It is also rich in calcium and contains 18 grams of minerals for every 100 grams. It also has more potassium than bananas which can regulate high blood pressure.

Heath benefits of Guava, the wonder fruit:

Beneficial during pregnancy

The fruit contains 21% vitamin A that can brighten your skin. It also contains 20% folate and vitamin B-9 which helps in developing the baby’s nervous system and prevents neural tube damage. It is thus, beneficial for the pregnant women.

Guava helps boost your immunity

Guava is rich in vitamin C and is said to contain four times the content of vitamin C found in oranges. Vitamin C helps boost immunity levels and helps in maintaining good eyesight. It also prevents from getting cold and any other viral infection.

Helps to manage blood sugar levels

Guava contains four times more fibre than pineapple that helps to manage blood sugar levels and diabetes.

Reduces the risk of developing cancer

Lycopene, found in pink coloured guavas protects skin against ultraviolet rays (UV). It also prevents from prostate and breast cancers.

It keeps your heart healthy

Guava help in reducing bad cholesterol and increases the levels of good cholesterol. It thus, prevent heart diseases.

Cures constipation

Guava contain high amount of good dietary fibre compared to other fruits which promotes healthy bowel movements. Thus, it helps in curing constipation.

Helps in better eyesight

Guava fruit contains vitamin A, good for maintaining good eyesight. It also prevents one from developing cataracts and macular degeneration.

Stress buster

Guava contains magnesium that helps relax muscles and nerves. So, consume this fruit after a hard workout or a long day at the office, to feel relaxed. It helps you to combat stress.

Aids in weight loss

Guava regulates your body’s metabolism and thus, aids in weight loss.

Good for skin

Guava contains a wide range of vitamins and antioxidants that may protect your skin from damage, which can slow down its aging process, helping prevent wrinkles.

