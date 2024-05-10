Mumbai This Weekend: From Baking Workshop On Mother's Day To Sukhan Mehfil, Events You Can Attend

Canva

A relaxing weekend after a long working week in Mumbai is a must. This weekend,, there are a variety of events taking place. You have the option to choose where to go because not only are multiple events taking place, but you've also got the opportunity to spend time with your friends and family. Moreover, Mother's Day is right around the corner so this weekend might be a good idea for you to take your mothers out for a fun and entertaining weekend. Here's a list of events taking place in Mumbai this weekend:

Sukhan- A Mehfil Of Urdu Literature And Sufi Music

If you are an Urdu literature enthusiast and enjoy mehfils with shayaris and Sufi music, this spectacular event is something you need on a weekend. This Mehfil will make you travel back in time with Urdu poetry and music that will remind you of the great romance written by Mirza Ghalib, Amir Khusrow, Meer Taki Meet and other luminaries from the literary edition. This event will take place at the grand theatre NMACC on May 11 from 6:30 p.m. onwards.

Book Here

Control Cruise 5.0

The fifth edition of Control Cruise is here. If you want to engage in a 2-day event filled with music and non-stop fun, this is something you should definitely sign up for. You could attend this event with your friends. Artists such as King and DJ Chetas will be performing at this event. This event is taking place at the Ballard Estate, Green Gate, on May 11 and 12, starting at 4:00 p.m. on both days.

Book Here

Aces of Spades: Stand-Up Comedy

This event brings you multiple stand-up artists performing their popular pieces and leaving you breathless with laughter. This event is taking place at The Spades Mumbai on May 10. Timings will be informed via messages or email post-booking.

Book Here

Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya Ft. Rahgir Live

After receiving much love and appreciation for his last show, Rahgir is back with his songs and new specials, which also include songs that haven't been released yet. This event is taking place on May 12. Time and venue will be informed via messages or email post-booking.

Book Here

Mother's Day Cooking & Baking Workshop (Eggless)

Sunday, May 12, is Mother's Day, and this is the perfect activity to do with your toddlers. Spend some quality time with your kids baking and cooking delicious food items. This workshop is taking place at Just Appetite on May 12 from 3:30 p.m. onward.

Book Here

