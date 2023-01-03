Magical Herb: 10 health benefits of mint that you should be aware of

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
Mint improves digestion. Whenever you suffer from acidity and indigestion, mix half a teaspoon of mint juice in a cup of lukewarm water and drink it
Smelling mint leaves is beneficial whenever your nose is blocked
If you are suffering from a sore throat, you will feel relief by putting 10-12 mint leaves in a cup of water and boil it until it reduces to half. Filter this water and let it cool for a while. Mix some honey and drink it
Applying mint-based balm or peppermint oil can help relieve headache
Mint has germicidal properties. Chewing its leaves removes bad breath, kills the germs in the mouth and takes care of overall oral health
Mint reduces oxidative stress
Due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, mint is also helpful in removing impurities from the skin and therefore, used in many beauty products
Consuming mint is very beneficial in case of nausea or vomiting
Mint is used in Mango Panna or Chutney, Pulao as it enhances the taste of every food and saves from heat. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin C and minerals
It is also used as a mouth freshener
Thanks For Reading!