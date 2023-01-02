Ginuary month: All about gin types and cocktails

Ginuary is a celebration of gin during the month of January. So, let's take a look at the different types of gins available. London dry gin is probably the best-known gin type

Plymouth Gin is a bit sweeter with more citrus flavors. This gin typically has seven botanical ingredients: cardamom, coriander seeds, orris root, dried orange peels, juniper, and Angelica root

'Last Meow' is a cocktail made with Old Tom Gin, fresh lime juice, Green Chartreus (French herbal liqueur) and grenadine (non-alcoholic red bar syrup)

Southside is a classy cocktail made with mint, lemon and gin. It is like a Mojito with gin but it’s not carbonated

Japanese Gin or Roku gin is made using Japanese herbs and florals. Cocktail is made using this gin and St. Germain (French elderflower liqueur), fresh lime juice, orange, or even grapefruit juice, orange blossom syrup, tonic water and soda are also added

Reserve gin also known as 'aged gin' is stored in wooden barrels and it takes on a golden-yellowish, even amber colour

French 75 is the most sophisticated and refreshing gin cocktail with lemon, and champagne added to it. It’s tangy, bubbly, and a bit botanical, and it makes every occasion more festive

