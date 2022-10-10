Spice up your evenings with these three easy-to-make cocktails

Enjoy your weekend evenings at home with these cocktails |

Cocktail whether a movie or a drink; is loved by most of us. The interesting combinations of different alcoholic drinks and fruit juices vary across different parts of the world. Mixologists often experiment with different alcoholic drinks and try to create a blend of taste and portions.

We bring it to you refreshing cocktails — fusion drinks by cocktail artist and mixologist Divya Rawat of CelesTe. You can prepare these cocktails all by yourself and enjoy your weekends even if you wish to not step out of your home and chill.

Ginger Elixir Potion

Refresh yourself with the healthy Ginger Tea Cocktail by adding your favorite Gin.

Ingredients:

Ginger Elixir white tea Decoction -50 ml

Gin -50 ml

Apple juice -60 ml

Lime juice -15 ml

Ginger -3 slices

Basil Leaves -5 leaves

Method:

Muddle 3 to 5 basil leaves and ginger slices together. Add room temperature Ginger Elixir White tea decoction with your favorite 50ml of gin and 60 ml of apple juice.

Strain it in the serving glass, add some ice cubes and garnish with apple and basil leaves.

Enjoy your day with the hint of Ginger Elixir white tea.

Cocktail with Rum

As Winnie-the-pooh loves honey, so do many among us. So this cocktail infused with the sweetness of honey and hint of ginger; is bond to make your taste buds tickle.

Ingredients:

Ginger Elixir white tea Decoction-50 ml

White rum-50 ml

Mint-8leaves

Ginger slices -3pc

Lime juice -15ml

Honey-20 ml

Top up with soda

Method:

Muddle 6 to 8 mint leaves and ginger slice together. Add 50ml room temperature Ginger Elixir white tea decoction. Add 50 ml of rum,15 ml of lime juice and 20 ml of honey, stir well.

Add some ice in a serving glass and top up with soda. Garnish with mint spring and lime.

Royal Blossom Tea-Cocktail

Ingredients:

Royal blossom tea decoction-60 ml

Gin-50ml

Rose syrup-15ml

Cranberry juice -60 ml

Lime juice-15 ml

Method:

Take a serving glass, add 50 ml room temperature Celeste' royal blossom tea decoction, add all other ingredients in the glass and add some ice cube garnish with the beautiful rose.

Sip Celeste' Royal Blossom Tea Cocktail and just relax with soothing music in background or reading your favourite book or with your family and friends.

Have a lovely evenings!!