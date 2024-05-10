Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 6 Relevant Items To Purchase On This Auspicious Day & Mahurat To Buy Them

Canva

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day to make new beginnings and make new purchases. It is a sacred festival for Jains and Hindus and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10 and the mahurat for performing puja is between 5:33 am and will last till 12:18 pm. In India, it is tradition to purchase some gold items on Akshaya Tritiya and bring goddess Lakshmi's blessings home. It is believed that any kind of purchase or investment mad eon this day will bring immense prosperity and fortune. The mahurat to buy new items starts from 5:33 am of May 10 and will last till 2:50 am of May 11. Here are some items you can buy on Akshaya Tritiya other than gold.

Books

Purchasing books on Akshaya Tritiya is considered shubh. It is a good step to invest in your growth and seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Utensils

Copper, steel or brass utensils can also be purchased on this day. After getting them home, perform a little pooja of these utensils (dhatus) to attract positivity in to your house.

Property

It is strongly believed that you will attract blessings of Lord Vishnu, Lord Kuber and Goddess Saraswati if you invest in a small property or buy one.

Vehicles

Purchasing new vehicles or even booking a new vehicle on this day is considered to be auspicious. In doing so, you will be blessed with safety and protection in your travel endeavors.

Earthenware

In ancient days, people stored grains, pulses and money in earthen pots. They stocked such pots in their homes and it symbolized wealth and prosperity. Purchasing earthenware will also attract wealth in abundance and will ensure you wont face financial difficulties throughout the year.

Silver

If not gold, you can always choose to invest in silver. However small the item is. You can purchase silver jewelry or simply silver coins. Making a purchase like this on Akshaya Tritiya is said to bring peace, prosperity and wealth in one's life.