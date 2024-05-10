7 Indian Influencers Who Are Set To Attend Cannes 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 10, 2024
Known for her funny excerpts and witty sense of humor, RJ Karishma aka Karishma Gangwal is all set to make her debut at the 77th edition on Festival de Cannes.
Inspiring the social media with her hard work, creativity and love for creating outfits from scratch, Nancy Tyagi will also be gracing the Cannes 2024 festival.
Niharika made her Hollywood debut with a cameo in Netflix's popular series 'Big Mouth'. She is also invited to attend the grandeur of Festival de Cannes. This will be her third time attending this festival.
Ankush Bahuguna is the first Indian male influencer to attend the Cannes Film Festival.
Sharan Hegde becomes the first financial influencer from South Asia to attend the Cannes festival.
Viraj Ghelani, who known for his youtube videos and recent movie appearances in Jawan is also ready to grace the Cannes 2024 festival.
Aastha Shah is a popular influencer who has overcome vitiligo and smashing stereotypes. She is also among the few influencers who are invited at the Cannes 2024.