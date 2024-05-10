IN PICS: 7 Pleasing Destinations In Sikkim's Gangtok

By: Rahul M | May 10, 2024
Sikkim is a beautiful destination in India, surrounded by the Himalayas. The place is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its many spiritual sites, such as temples and Buddhist Monasteries. The Buddha Park is one such religious site located in the state's capital, Gangtok.
Gangtok Ropeway provides breathtaking scenes of the mountain and its allies, rivers, and lush greenery.
Hanuman Tok, a spiritual haven dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is a significant site in Gangtok. Maintained by the Indian Army, it offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere.
Banjhakri Falls is famous for its majestic views and is situated near Gangtok.
Monasteries are another significant religious place in Sikkim and Gonjang Monastery is one of them.
Tashi View Point, a stone's throw away from Gangtok, offers panoramic views of the natural surroundings, especially during sunrise and sunset. Its proximity to the city makes it a convenient and must-visit spot for tourists.
Tsongmo Lake is home to many birds. The paradise is considered as one of the most sacred place in Sikkim.
