Cucumber: One stop solution for all your summer-related health problems

Be it a simple or fancy salad, a street sandwich or a sub, cucumber have been managed to snuck into most of our dishes. It has amazing health benefits. Popular for being high in water content, cucumber is loaded with nutrients, antioxidants and soluble fibre.

Cucumber is an one stop solution for all your summer- related health problems. Take a look:

1. Hydration: Eating cucumber is highly beneficial especially in summers as it is high in water content and hydrates our bodies. If you don’t like to eat cucumber, you can add a few slices or chunks or cucumber to a glass of water and sip on it. This will help you derive benefits of the fruit and also add a bit of flavour to plain water.

2. Weight loss: Drinking a glass of cucumber water helps kill hunger pangs, which in turn aids in weight loss. Give up on those so-called energy drinks and get over your cravings for sugary drinks by making a conscious effort to sip on cucumber water. It will help you loose those extra kilos in a natural way. And, there are no side effects or drinking extra cucumber water.

3. Contains antioxidants: Cucumbers are a rich source of antioxidants that delay and prevent cell damage from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can lead to chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, Alzheimer’s and eye degeneration. And, cucumber, which is high in Vitamin C, beta carotene, magnesium and flavonoids, can reverse and prevent damage caused by oxidative stress.

4. Helps combat cancer: Cucumber has compounds (called cucurbitacins), and a group of nutrients (called lignans), which are said to play an important role in providing protection from cancer. According to a study published in the Journal of Cancer Research, a dietary flavonoid called fisetin found in cucumber may help slow down the progression of prostate cancer.

5. Lowers blood pressure: If you are suffering from high blood pressure then consuming cucumber daily could be of great help. High blood pressure is mostly a result of diet, which is rich in sodium and low in potassium. Cucumber is rich in potassium and by drinking cucumber water, you can increase the intake of the mineral and create a better sodium-potassium balance in the body, and lower blood pressure.

6. Spotless skin: Apart helping you achieve a toned body, cucumber can also provide relief from acne when you apply cucumber water all over your face. Cucumber water helps your body flush out toxins, which in turn improves skin complexion. The pantothenic acid and vitamin B-5 in cucumber also, thus help prevent acne. You can use cucumber for under-eye treatment, as a toner and face mask too.

7. Boosts bone health: Cucumber is a rich source of Vitamin K, an essential vitamin in human body for healthy bones and tissues. By including cucumber in daily diet, one can boost bone strength and lower the risk of developing fractures and also, it could be a boon for osteoporosis patients.