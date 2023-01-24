Neem: 6 DIY face packs; a complete remedy for all skin types

Neem (Azadirachta indica- scientific name) is a plant with all its parts having some or the other benefits, and has immense medicinal uses due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is used as a beauty ingredient like as in soaps or creams for treating skin conditions such as acne, shampoos for treating dandruff, psoriasis, and athlete’s foot. It is also a component in some toothpastes and mouthwashes and neem twigs are used directly as crude toothbrushes in rural areas. Neem leaves have long been used as a traditional treatment for diabetes as it helps control blood sugar levels. Oil extracted from the seeds can be used directly as an insect and mite repellent, insecticide, fungicide and pesticide.

Neem oil is effective towards treating and preventing the signs of ageing and is known to tighten the skin giving it a youthful glow. It soothes irritated or inflamed skin, or even acne-prone skin, thus working on treating it.

A neem face pack along with other kitchen ingredients can work wonders for your skin. These face packs can be used twice a week. Let's see DIY methods to make these face packs based on your skin type:

Neem face pack for oily skin

Neem face pack for oily skin |

Method:

Take two teaspoons of neem powder (dry leaves powdered), two teaspoons of rose water, one teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix well to create a paste. Apply and let sit till dry. Massage in scrubbing motions and rinse off. Moisturise.

Neem face pack for dry skin

Neem face pack for dry skin |

Method:

Take one tablespoon of neem paste after boiling the leaves, one teaspoon of turmeric paste or powder, one teaspoon of unrefined coconut oil. Stir to make a paste. Apply and let sit for 15 minutes. Rinse off and moisturise.

Neem face pack for anti-ageing

Neem face pack for anti-ageing |

Method:

Take half a cup of oatmeal, one tablespoon of milk, one teaspoon of honey, two teaspoons of neem paste (prepared from crushed neem leaves). Stir to create a paste. Apply and let sit till dry. Wash off in gentle scrubbing movements. Rinse and moisturise.

Neem face pack for dark spots

Neem face pack for dark spots |

Method:

Take one tablespoon of neem leaves paste, two tablespoons of yoghurt. Mix to make a paste. Apply and let sit till dry. Rinse off and moisturise

Neem face pack for glowing skin

Neem face pack for glowing skin |

Method:

Take a few neem leaves and the same number of basil leaves, one tablespoon of honey, half a cup of Multani Mitti. Crush the leaves to make a paste. Add honey and mix to form a paste. Apply and leave for 15 minutes. Wash in gentle scrubbing motions. Moisturise.

Neem face pack for clear skin

Neem face pack for clear skin |

Method:

Take around 9-10 neem leaves and boil and make a paste. Take one teaspoon of rose water, half teaspoon of sandalwood paste. Mix all to make a fine paste. Apply and let rest until it dries. Rinse and moisturise.

