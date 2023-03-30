Low hemoglobin? Try these healthy drinks to increase Hb level

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Hemoglobin is the iron-containing metalloprotein present in red blood cells that carries oxygen
Anemia is caused due to low hemoglobin which can make you feel tired and weak. There are other symptoms as well
So, you can try these drinks that can elevate your hemoglobin level
Beet juice: is a good source of iron
Spinach smoothie: Spinach is rich in iron, Vitamin A and Vitamin C
Pomegranate juice: is a good source of iron and Vitamin C
Plum juice: is a good source of iron and potassium
