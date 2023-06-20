8 Fruits You Must Eat During Monsoon Season To Boost Immunity

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Pomegranate: is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent illnesses and improve immunity. Vitamin B present in the pomegranate fruit also increases the production of red blood cells and eases blood circulation.
Plum: greatly help in relieving constipation and also increase iron absorption because it provide a high amount of vitamin C that boosts the haemoglobin content and ultimately, helps in preventing anaemia. The reddish-blue pigment (anthocyanin) present in these fruits also protect against cancer.
Peach: is enriched with Vitamin A, B and Vitamin C which increase immunity. It helps in protecting the skin and improves vision. As it has high fibre content, it also aids in weight loss.
Litchi: helps in weight loss and boosts immunity.
Custard Apple: has cooling properties that lower the body temperature. It may improve eye health, reduces high blood pressure and may help in boosting the mood.
Apple: boosts immunity and helps the body fight seasonal changes and diseases. It also promotes weight-loss and lowers the risk of heart diseases. It is good for people with diabetes as it maintains healthy blood sugar levels.
Pear: is high in dietary fibre, phytonutrients (plant chemicals), and antioxidants. It is good for skin and hair. It may improve bone health and blood circulation.
Jamun: is a nutrient-rich and low-calorie fruit that takes care of your body during the monsoon season. It helps with gastric problems that might occur during the rainy season. It keeps the heart healthy, improves haemoglobin and maintains healthy teeth and gums.
Thanks For Reading!