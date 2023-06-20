8 Miracle Smoothies For Healthy Living

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Kidney Detox: Add a Carrot, 2-3 pieces of Watermelon, a handful of Coriander & a Cucumber and blend them to make a smoothie
To cure colds and coughs: A Carrot, small piece of Ginger, a few cloves of Garlic and a slice of Pineapple. Blend all the ingredients well in a juicer and have a glass of this juice once in a day
If you are suffering from Arthritis: You need to blend a Carrot, Celery, Pineapple and Lemon to prepare the drink
When you are Nervous: You can drink Carrot, Celery and Pomegranate juice
To cure a Hangover: Drink Apple, Carrot, Beet and Lemon smoothie
During Depression: Mix a Carrot, Apple & Beet and half a cup of Spinach to make a smoothie and drink it
To cure Constipation: Prepare a smoothie of a Carrot, an Apple and an equal amount of Cabbage
To relieve Stress: Mix 2-3 Bananas, 6–8 Strawberries and 2 Pears along with water and drink this smoothie for relaxing your mind
Thanks For Reading!