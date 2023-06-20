Korean Beauty Tips: 9 Steps To Achieve Glowing Skin

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
1. Cleansing: Mix 3 tsp of milk and add a pinch of turmeric in it. Dip a cotton ball and clean your face with this. It will clear impurities from your skin.
2. Steaming: Boil water and add aloe vera gel in it. Now take steam for 10 minutes. It will open up your clogged pores.
3. Exfoliate your skin: Mix 1 tsp of coffee powder and 1 tsp of aloe vera gel. Gently scrub your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help you get rid of dead skin cells.
4. Apply Toner: Mix 1 tsp each of rose water and aloe vera gel. Spray it up on your face. Clean with a soft towel after 10 minutes. It will maintain the pH balance of skin.
5. Apply Essence: Mix aloe vera juice and glycerine in a spray bottle. Spray it up on your face and even it out using your palms. It will help regenerate your skin.
6. Apply Serum: Mix 1 tsp of aloe vera gel and pinch turmeric powder. Apply and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help fight acne and smoothen your skin.
7. Apply Sheet Mask: Soak rice overnight and soak the cotton sheet mask in rice water. Apply it on your face and wash your face after 20 minutes. It will provide anti-acne benefits.
8. Apply Eye cream: Mix 1 tsp of aloe vera gel and 3 drops of coconut oil. Apply and gently massage under your eye area. It will keep your eye area healthy.
9. Apply Moisturiser: Mix 1 tsp of aloe vera gel with 2 drops of almond oil. Apply and keep it overnight.
Thanks For Reading!