Salads to beat the heat; 7 places which serve the best salads in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023
Yogisattva: serves vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free food. Must try are their ‘My Body Is My Tempeh’, ‘Avo-Cardio,’ ‘Romaine Calm’ and ‘Tap To Bouleh’ salads. It is located at Bandra (W)
The Green Affair: Delectable vegan European and American dishes are available here with salads made using the freshest local ingredients. Their Corn and Quinoa Salad, Avo and Grapefruit Salad or the Baby Pumpkin Salad are yummy. It is located at Breach Candy
Harvest Salad Co: menu comprises colourful salads, bowls and paninis. Their Seoul Salad and the Spanish Temple Salad are must-haves. They have multiple outlets in Mumbai and are located in Tardeo, Bandra, Lower Parel and Powai
Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar: This is a celebrity-favourite restaurant located at BKC, Fort and Bandra (W) and their signature plates are the Quinoa, Butternut Squash and Feta Salad, The Wholesome Bowl and Pretty In Pink salad
The Bandstand Pantry: offers unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea and it is located at Bandra (W). Their Avocado and Feta Salad, Kale Caesar Salad, Berry and Brie Salad, Roasted Mushrooms Salad and the Mediterranean Salad are delicious
Seeds of Life: is located in Juhu and Bandra and offers wholesome vegan and vegetarian dishes in a vibrant setting. Highly recommendable are their Kale Quinoa Salad, Hawaiian Pesto Salad, Truffle Mushroom Salad and Signature SOL Salad
Bastian: offers pan-Asian and edgy-Californian dishes along with their well-known indulgent desserts and delicious cocktails. Their salads are also scrumptious. Try their Kale Caesar Chicken Salad, Tuna Poke, Burrata Salad and Watermelon Carpaccio. It is located in Worli and Bandra
