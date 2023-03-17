 5 Places where you can have the authentic 'Bubble Tea' in Mumbai
Head to these places to enjoy this beverage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Have you heard of bubble tea? It is a renowned Taiwanese street drink. It has milk or fruit jellies and chewy tapioca balls or pearls. It also contains real tea. It can be consumed hot or chilled.

The tapioca pearls add a chewy and slightly sweet element to the drink, creating a unique and enjoyable experience for the taste buds. It’s like having a drink and a snack all in one.

The variety of bubble teas (also known as boba tea) available in Mumbai will soothe your taste buds. In addition to the wide range of flavors, boba tea can also be customised to meet individual preferences. Customers can choose the type of milk, sweetness level, and even the size and texture of the tapioca pearls.

The manner in which the beverage is made, which involves pouring it into a cocktail shaker so that air bubbles appear, gives the beverage its name.

These are the places where you can get the best bubble tea in Mumbai; check them out:

1. Dr. Bubbles

Dr. Bubbles has thirteen locations throughout the city. It also offers a few desi Indian flavours like chai and masala which are people’s favourite.

Other milk-based teas include chocolate, almond, hazelnut, and vanilla. Peach, strawberry, and kiwi are among the fruit-based options. Even though bubble tea already has a lot of tapioca balls, you may top it off with chocolate chips and jellies to intensify the flavour.

Location: multiple outlets in Bandra, Vile Parle, Thane, Vashi, Carter Road, Seawoods, Ghatkopar, Malabar Hill, Kurla, and Kalyan.

Price for two: 300

Timings: 11 am to 12:30 am

2. Mongoose- The Bubble Bar

Tapioca Pearls are available in both the coffee brew and the chocolate brew, there are also some incredibly delicious fruity brews. They have an extensive range of bubble teas which taste heavenly.

Location:Bandra (W), Mumbai

Price for two: ₹ 600

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

3. Wok Express

The outlet famous for Asian food, also offer three different kinds of bubble teas, including classic, fizzy, and milky versions and the typical lemon and peach iced teas.

Location: multiple outlets in Pali Hill, Thane, BKC, Churchgate, Kemps Corner, Vile Parle, Goregaon, Kopar Khairane, Airoli, Kurla, Fort, Kandivali, Chembur, Malad West, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Lower Parel

Price for two: 500

Timings: 11 am to 12 am

4. Tea Trails

This cafe is a hub for tea aficionados and offers a variety of teas from around the world, including Chinese Green Tea, Japanese Sencha, and Taiwanese bubble tea. Along with the traditional fruity tastes, they also offer unique variations. For example, their Detox Latte Bubble Tea combines soy milk and dark chocolate with specific herbs and spices.

Location: Multiple outlets in Vile Parle, Naupada, BKC, Majiwada, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri, Wadala, Seawoods

Price for two: 700

Timings: 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM

5. Burma Burma

Burma Burma is a paradise for Asian cuisine and is quite popular. If you intend to visit here, it is better to make a reservation in advance. Their classic bubble teas are a must try.

Location: Kothari House, Mumbai University, Fort

Price for two: 1500

Timings: 12 to 3 pm and 6:30 to 10:30 pm

