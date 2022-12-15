International Tea Day 2022: 8 Best places in Mumbai to enjoy 'chai' during winter

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 15, 2022
'Prithvi Cafe' in Juhu is always brimming with tea-lovers, engaged deep in conversations and drinking their choice of chai making it every Mumbaikars favourite tea-place
If a good cup of ‘Adrak Ki Chai’ is what makes your day, then 'Chai Pe Charcha' located at multiple locations in Mumbai is the appropriate place for you. Their specialty ‘Sukoon Ki Chai’ will also provide you the much-needed 'sukoon'
'Cafe Irani Chaii' in Mahim is a small Irani cafe which has the best bun maska with chai. There are other Iranian dishes available as well
'Kyani & Co' is a Parsi joint serving great hot cup of chai and lip-smacking bun maskas in South Bombay
'Taj Mahal Tea House' in Bandra is also known as the 'Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House' which serves a delicious range of teas and samosas, cutlets, wraps, puffs, and sandwiches. The tea menu, includes 'Black Spiced Tea', 'Coconut Pani Brew Tea', 'Cold Brew Iced Tea' and Organic Teas
Tea Trails at multiple locations offer a carefully curated range of the finest teas from around the world like exquisite South African red tea and Orange spice, replete with cinnamon and sweet orange peel among many other options. Smoke Tea pizza here is a must try
A British-styled restaurant, Gallops in Mahalaxmi makes for a perfect high tea experience with English butter cookies, chilli cheese toast, macarons and meringue tarts. The tea menu includes 'Mogo Mogo Green Tea', 'Little Buddha Green Tea' and 'Geisha Green Tea', along with regular ice tea, chai and coffee
If you enjoy having chai on a tapri (stall), Lucky Tea stall is highly recommended for you. Located in Kandivali (W), it serves refreshing cutting chai made from a ginger and cardamom powder along with tasty munchies
