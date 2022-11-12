8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 12, 2022
Shamiana, Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba: What's better than to take your love for a coffee date to this ambient world heritage place..
Wrapped, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai: Along with coffee, you can also relish mouth-watering Asian street food.
Balsa, Lower Parel: Perfect place to experience a subtle breeze while enjoying hot cuppa with your darling.
Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle (E): The coffee shop promises to serve your coffee on your table in just 10 minutes or else it's free.
Ustaadi, Fort: You can enjoy cappuccino here along with tasty Italian cuisine.
Tangerine Cafe, The Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre, Malad (W): Brillant poolside view lavish cafe.
Aqua, Sun-n-Sand Hotel, Juhu: Sip expresso, cappuccino or cold coffee at this beach front restaurant; the ideal setting for a romantic celebration.
Ramada Plaza Palm Grove, Juhu: The ambience of this cafe is youthful and garnished with gaiety & you can completely enjoy your romantic night out.
