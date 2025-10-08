What Is 'Fox Eyes' Surgery That Killed Brazilian Fashion Influencer? Know Risks Of This Viral Cosmetic Procedure

Adair Mendes Dutra Junior | Instagram

In the age of Instagram filters and celebrity-inspired beauty trends, the desire to achieve the “perfect look” has become stronger than ever. From lip fillers to thread lifts, cosmetic tweaks are now seen as quick fixes for self-esteem. But as these procedures become more accessible and more viral, so do their risks. The recent death of Brazilian influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known as Junior Dutra, has once again sparked concern over one such trend, the “fox eyes” surgery.

Tragic case of Junior Dutra

The 31-year-old social media personality, known for his fashion content, reportedly died after developing severe complications from a cosmetic procedure meant to enhance his eye shape. According to Brazilian news outlets, Junior underwent the “fox eyes” lift, a trending surgery that aims to elongate and lift the outer corners of the eyes for a more model-like look.

The treatment was allegedly performed in March by a celebrity dentist, Fernando Simionato Garbi, and soon after, Junior shared videos of himself visibly bruised and swollen around the eyes, as reported by People. While the influencer initially brushed it off as part of recovery, his condition reportedly worsened due to a serious infection, which may have led to his death months later.

What is 'Fox Eyes' Surgery?

The so-called “fox eyes” or “cat eyes” lift, technically known as a canthoplasty or canthopexy, is designed to create a lifted, almond-shaped eye appearance. According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), this look can be achieved through several methods, including PDO thread lifts, fillers, or surgical brow lifts.

As per medical studies, these techniques aim to subtly raise the outer corners of the eyes and tighten surrounding skin, mimicking the elongated, sleek appearance popularised by models and celebrities. However, despite being marketed as minimally invasive, these procedures carry significant risks.

Hidden dangers behind Fox Eyes trend

Medical experts have long warned that aesthetic fads often blur the line between cosmetic enhancement and medical safety. According to Optimax, fox eye lifts can cause complications like skin puckering, rippling, encapsulation, or permanent disfigurement.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) further cautions that thread lifts and similar eye-enhancing treatments can result in nerve damage, infections, tissue necrosis (skin death), and scarring. In extreme cases, like Junior Dutra’s, the side effects can become life-threatening.

Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised red flags, clarifying that PDO threads are not approved for lifting brows or eyelids. Using them in unregulated settings can lead to severe swelling, pain, or permanent deformity.

As per the Cleveland Clinic, anyone undergoing a cosmetic procedure should watch for redness, fever, pus, or swelling, as these may indicate infection. Prompt medical attention is essential, and delayed treatment can allow infections to spread dangerously fast.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.