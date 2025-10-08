BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far

Jisso X Zayn | Instagram

It’s the collaboration we didn’t see coming but absolutely needed! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and global pop heartthrob and former member of 1D Zayn Malik have officially announced their first-ever joint single, “Eyes Closed,” and fans across continents are losing their minds. The announcement dropped on October 8, and within minutes, social media was ablaze with excitement and theories about what this powerhouse duo has in store.

Jisso X Zayn coming soon

After weeks of fan speculation and subtle online hints, Jisoo finally confirmed the news through Instagram. The BLACKPINK vocalist confirmed the news with a teaser poster of Eyes Closed, featuring both artists in sleek black fits and bedazzling silver accessories. Along with the striking image came a brief audio snippet, teasing a moody yet soulful soundscape.

Zayn, too, joined in on the excitement by reposting Jisoo’s story, confirming what fans had been guessing since he began following her on social media earlier this year. The post immediately sparked a frenzy among both Blinks and Directioners, with fans calling it "the collab of the decade."

What we know so far about “Eyes Closed”

According to About Music report, the track will drop on Friday, October 10, along with a high-production music video directed by UnderWonder Content, the creative minds behind Jungkook’s 'Standing Next to You' and Lady Gaga’s 'Disease'.

The teaser hints at a blend of sultry pop and emotional lyricism, something that feels quintessentially Zayn yet perfectly tailored for Jisoo’s soft, expressive vocals.

This project marks Jisoo’s first collaboration with an international artist, signalling a bold new step in her solo music journey. For Zayn, it’s his first crossover into K-pop, expanding his already genre-fluid career into exciting new territory.

Interestingly, fans began connecting dots months ago when Zayn was spotted at BLACKPINK’s concert in New York back in July, accompanied by his daughter Khai. His post from the night, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU, ME & KHAI LOVED IT” now seems like an early teaser of what was to come.

With two of the most recognisable voices in pop coming together, Eyes Closed isn’t just another release — it’s shaping up to be a moment in the global music scene.