Indian Creator Shocked After Being Charged For Plates In Italy's Restaurant: Says, 'Eating Out Here No Less Than National Examination'

If you’ve ever been puzzled by the “extra charges” on your restaurant bill, you’re not alone. Many diners often feel tricked into paying for something they never ordered, from service fees to mysterious “additional charges.” But imagine discovering that you were billed for the cutlery and plates you used to eat your food! Sounds absurd? Well, that’s exactly what happened to an Indian content creator in Italy.

‘Coperto’ The unexpected dining charge in Italy

In a now-viral Instagram reel, an Indian content creator hilariously shared her dining experience in Italy, where she was stunned to find a charge labeled ‘Coperto’ on her restaurant bill. Confused, she asked the waiter what it meant, only to find out that the fee was for the plates and cutlery provided with her meal.

“Coming here, I realised that eating in a restaurant in Italy is no less than a national-level exam,” she joked in her video. The creator further explained that she had no idea customers had to pay to eat on a plate! The waiter, seemingly irritated by her questioning, clarified that ‘Coperto’ is a standard cover charge in Italy, a long-standing custom in many restaurants.

What is the ‘Coperto’ Fee?

The ‘Coperto’ (translated as “cover charge”) is a traditional Italian dining practice dating back centuries. It’s not a hidden scam, rather, it’s a customary charge that covers the use of table settings, bread, water, and cutlery. The amount typically ranges from €1 to €3 per person, depending on the region and the restaurant.

While this charge might surprise tourists, locals are quite used to it. Italian restaurants usually mention Coperto on their menu or bill, ensuring customers are aware of it beforehand.

No customisation? Another culture shock!

The creator’s Italian adventure didn’t stop at the surprise fee. She also shared how difficult it was to customise orders at local cafes. When she requested rum with hot water for her sore throat, a common Indian remedy, the waitress looked startled and said she would have to “check.”

Things got funnier when her friend asked for a drink without ice, only to hear the same response: “I have to check.” Laughing off the experience, the creator quipped, “Don’t worry, I’ll just use my hand to take the ice out myself!”