Watch! What 'Gareebachi Shala' Looks Like; Activist Left Stunned By Rising Talent At School In Jamkhed

Social worker, activist and Instagram influencer Siddhesh Lokare is on a powerful mission to change the educational landscape of Maharashtra. Known for his selfless dedication to children’s welfare, Siddhesh has embarked on a statewide scooty journey with an ambitious goal, to raise ₹3 crore and document 30 struggling schools that are in dire condition.

A mission to educate and empower 30,000 children

Through his initiative, Siddhesh aims to rebuild schools, provide clean drinking water, toilets, and basic infrastructure to children who have long been deprived of quality education. “I am riding across Maharashtra to highlight the reality of these schools and raise ₹3 crore to support over 30,000 underprivileged kids,” he shared passionately on his social media.

This unique campaign is not just about funds, it’s about giving every child the right to learn in a safe, inspiring environment.

A hidden gem: The ZP school at Dhangar Wasti, Jamkhed

During his tour, Siddhesh discovered a truly remarkable school in Dhangar Wasti, Jamkhed. What appeared to be just another Zilla Parishad school turned out to be a space filled with creativity and imagination.

The school walls are beautifully transformed into visual learning tools, doors painted as rockets, classrooms decorated with artwork depicting the evolution of humans, ecosystems, and biology concepts. Every corner of the school sparks curiosity and joy among the students.

The man behind the magic, teacher Borate sir

The creative transformation of this school is the result of one man’s unshakable dedication, Borate Sir, a teacher who hasn’t taken a single day off in the past two and a half years. Not because he had to stay, but because, as he says, “I don’t feel right being anywhere else.”

Borate Sir’s innovative teaching style ensures that children not only memorize concepts but also apply them in real life. His focus isn’t just on academics, he strives to shape his students into responsible, kind-hearted citizens.

A beacon of hope for rural education

Stories like these highlight the untold efforts of teachers and changemakers working quietly across India’s rural landscape. Siddhesh Lokare’s scooty journey is shedding light on such heroes, inspiring citizens to contribute and make education accessible for all.

With his campaign gaining momentum, Siddhesh continues to blend social media influence with real-world impact, proving that when passion meets purpose, transformation is possible, one school at a time.