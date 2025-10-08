Janhvi Kapoor's Teeny-Weeny Dress From 1987 Becomes Talk Of The Town In Paris

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 08, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor’s Paris takeover continues and this time, it’s straight out of a vintage fashion dream
After making headlines at the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show, the Bollywood actress took her glam game up another notch in a jaw-dropping archival Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 mini dress
The chic dress was adorned with black-and-silver floral motif, featuring a deep square neckline, puffed full sleeves, and a cinched, body-hugging silhouette that flaunted Janhvi’s curves
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she effortlessly draped a black fur stole around her neck for a dramatic touch
Janhvi further paired the mini number with sheer black fishnet stockings and a pointed heels, giving her ensemble a flirty, edgy twist
Keeping her accessories minimal yet dazzling, she opted for a pair flower-shaped diamond earrings and black sunglasses
Her glam matched the vintage vibe with a clean base, softly bronzed cheeks, a glowy highlighter, caramel-toned glossy lips and a slick, braided bun tied the whole look together
