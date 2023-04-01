Want to lose weight? Try these 7 detox drinks

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
Watermelon juice: contain less calories and is a great source of potassium, which is good for the heart, and vitamins A and C, which support the immune system
Carrot juice: is rich in vitamin A, carotenoids, antioxidants and other bioactive compounds that help reduce fat and facilitate weight loss
Celery juice: is a very good source of antioxidants. It can help fight inflammation as well as minimize oxidative stress
Beetroot juice: is low in calories and high in fibre that can prolong satiety to support weight loss
Ginger water: help to burn fat and you need to couple it with a good routine of healthy food and exercise
Fennel water: is abundant in minerals, fibre, and antioxidants which aid in fat loss. It makes you feel full for a longer period of time
Cinnamon water: is a great fat-burner and it increases metabolism
