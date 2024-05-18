Unlock True Love: Why Women Need Individuation More Than Dating Apps

Pic: Freepik

Let's be brutally honest – Relationships are a minefield for both men and women. We're all stumbling through, wounded and yearning for connection. But here's the stark truth – Women are fighting a different battle. It's a battle for selfhood, for individuation in a world that often demands our conformity.

Men, by nature or nurture, tend towards greater individuation. For women, it's a constant uphill climb. We've fought tooth and nail against societal tyranny, breaking free from suffocating norms with grit and courage. Yet, the intimate realm remains a battleground where our hard-won independence clashes with our longing for love.

Those picture-perfect couples? Don't be fooled. Either they've achieved the near-impossible feat of maintaining individual wholeness in a society that breeds neediness, or they're locked in a codependent dance of dysfunction. For the rest of us, endlessly swiping right, the dating scene offers a golden opportunity disguised as a minefield: the chance to finally individuate.

Forget the siren song of dating apps promising love tailored to your desires. That very craving to be loved in specific ways is the poison pill. Healthy partners won't indulge your unmet needs, they'll challenge you to grow. Without a solid sense of self, you'll only attract more of the same dysfunction that you may have inherited from the family of origin, perpetuating the toxic patterns that have always defined your relationships.

Relationships aren't magic; they're a mirror reflecting the intricate dance of our individual patterns. If we want to break free from the cycle, we must first confront our own demons. We must reject the lie that our worth is contingent on being loved and instead embark on the messy, exhilarating journey of self-discovery.

This isn't a manifesto against love, but a radical reimagining of it. By prioritising our own individuation, we pave the path towards partnerships built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared growth. We escape the clutches of codependency and create a space where two whole individuals can flourish together.

The quest for wholeness is a lifelong battle, but the rewards are immeasurable. By embracing our individuality, challenging societal constraints, and cultivating healthy relationships, we can rewrite the narrative of love. We can redefine what it means to be a woman in the 21st century: strong, independent, and unapologetically herself.

It's time to shatter the illusions, embrace your power, and create a love story that's truly yours.

What is individuation?

Individuation is the psychological process of forming a stable personality and developing a clearer sense of self, separate from the influence of parents, family, or society. It's a lifelong process that involves exploring one's own beliefs, values, and interests, and integrating them into a cohesive identity. This process can lead to greater self-awareness, healthier relationships, and a more fulfilling life. The concept of individuation was developed by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.



How to be individuated person?



Here are some key steps to embark on this path.



Self-reflection: Dedicate time to introspection and self-analysis. Explore your values, beliefs, passions, and goals. What truly matters to you? What makes you unique?



Challenge societal norms: Question the expectations and norms imposed by society and culture. Don't be afraid to break free from traditions that don't align with your authentic self.



Embrace your shadow: Acknowledge and integrate the less desirable aspects of your personality. Everyone has flaws and weaknesses; accepting them is a crucial step in self-understanding.



Cultivate healthy relationships: Surround yourself with people who support your individuality and encourage your growth. Avoid those who try to control or define you.



Set boundaries: Learn to say no and prioritise your own needs and well-being. It's okay to disappoint others in the pursuit of your own path.



Pursue your passions: Engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfilment. Explore your creativity and express yourself authentically.



Seek therapy: A therapist can provide guidance and support as you navigate the complexities of individuation. They can help you identify and overcome obstacles to your personal growth.



Practice mindfulness: Be present in the moment and tune into your inner thoughts and feelings. Mindfulness can help you develop a deeper understanding of yourself and your motivations.

Remember, individuation is an ongoing process. It's about continuously evolving and embracing your unique self. Be patient with yourself, celebrate your successes, and learn from your challenges. By embracing your individuality, you'll unlock a deeper sense of purpose, fulfilment, and authentic happiness.