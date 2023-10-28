5 Reasons Why Work Buddies Are Important For Your Mental Health

We spend most of our adult lives at work. Most of us work six days a week, for eight hours each day. It is natural for us to develop relationships with our co-workers, given the amount of time we spend working. Some of these connections are stronger than others and evolve into deep workplace friendships. Just like in college or school, having an emotional support system at work is crucial. For a healthy work life, having a best friend at work is essential. Because you spend so much of your day in the same environment, you and your work-best friend understand certain aspects of each other's professional lives that others may not. Here are few reasons why everyone should have friends at their workplace.

Stress busters

Work can be highly stressful. Having friends at work with whom you can confide or seek assistance is one of the best ways to relieve stress. Co-workers can lend a sympathetic ear when things get tough and offer an alternative perspective when conflicts arise. We've all experienced the anxiety that comes with starting a new job or worrying about the nature of the work or how we're perceived by our coworkers. A coworker's smile has the power to transform existential dread into excitement. A friendly face in the office is truly a blessing when navigating a new career.

Increased productivity

At first glance, it might seem like having friends at work could decrease productivity. While there may be moments of levity when you should be working, it doesn't always happen that way. In fact, studies have shown that having friends at work actually increases productivity. It makes sense; having friends at work makes you happier, more engaged, and more connected throughout the day, all of which enhance productivity. Having friends at work not only boosts happiness but also contributes to higher overall company productivity.

Job satisfaction

Making friends at work makes you feel more connected to the company. The stronger people's sense of connection and fulfilment in their jobs, the less resistance there is to moving projects and goals forward. It fosters creativity by developing new skills and generating fresh ideas, all of which contribute to greater job satisfaction. Never underestimate the importance of teamwork!

Support system

Family members may not fully understand the challenges you face at work daily. While they can be supportive at their best, a co-worker who witnesses your stress can make a significant difference. Your closest work friend and you share similar work environments and are well-equipped to empathize with each other's workplace issues. When you're having a tough day at work or have had a disagreement with your boss, they are the ideal person to turn to. When it feels like we're at a crossroads between our personal and professional lives, the advice and guidance of co-workers can often be life-saving.

Networking

When we think of networking, we might imagine formal business lunches with acquaintances, nerve-wracking meetings, and bustling conference rooms—an opportunity we never quite seem to fully seize as intended. The good news is that your network includes your co-workers. They know the most valuable aspects of your network. They are familiar with you, your goals, your interests, and your strengths. Ultimately, the people in your network who truly value and understand you are likely the ones you will value the most. The social bonds you create at work can have a significantly positive impact on your career.