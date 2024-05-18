Sip Like Royalty: The World's Most Rare and Expensive Whiskies Revealed

Johnnie Walker Diamond Jubilee Whiskey | Pic: whiskycritic.com

Isabella’s Islay is renowned as the world's most expensive whisky, with a staggering price tag of $6.2 million (approximately Rs. 51 crores). The decanter of this limited edition whisky is crafted from English crystal adorned with over 8,500 diamonds, 300 rubies, and two bars of white gold, making it an awe-inducing craftsmanship.

Emerald Isle Collection

This one is a collector’s delight and also a perfect gift for a whisky lover (if you have that kind of money)! This collection costs around $2 million (over Rs. 14 crores). And, the best part is the box comes with a delightful range of exquisite goodies apart from the 30-year-old whisky – a bespoke Fabergé Celtic Egg handcrafted from 18-karat gold and emerald, Cohiba Siglo VI Grand Reserva cigar with gold-plated cutter, and Faberge 22k gold watch. In 2021, the sale of the whisky broke records and the money was donated to a cancer research hospital for children.

Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare

The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare is indeed one of the most legendary and sought-after whiskies in the world. Distilled in 1926 at The Macallan distillery in Scotland, it is renowned for its exceptional rarity, quality, and age. Only 40 bottles were ever produced, making it incredibly rare. In December 2023, at an auction, a 60-year-old bottle of Macallan sold for over Rs 22cr. The whisky was distilled in 1926 and sold in its original sherry cask

Hanyu Ichiro's Full Card Series

Hanyu Ichiro's Full Card Series is one of the most coveted and iconic collections in the whisky world. This series was created by Ichiro Akuto, the founder of Chichibu Distillery and the grandson of the founder of Hanyu Distillery. The collection features 54 different single-cask whiskies, each representing a card in a deck of playing cards, including two jokers. The Hanyu distillery has shut down, thus making it a rare collector’s edition. This particular series was released between 2005 and 2014, and sold together in 2020 for over Rs 12cr.

Dalmore Decades No. 6 Collection

The Dalmore Decades No. 6 Collection comprises six exceptional whiskies, each representing a different decade from the 1950s to the 2000s. Each bottle is a unique creation, is individually numbered, and presented in a bespoke crystal decanter with a silver collar. The bottles were sold for over Rs 9cr at an auction in 2021.

Yamazaki 55-Year-Old Single Malt

The Yamazaki distillery was established in 1923 by Shinjiro Torii, the founder of Suntory, and is renowned for producing some of the finest single malts in the world. The Yamazaki 55-Year-Old is a blend of carefully selected whiskies distilled in the 1960s, showcasing over half a century of maturation. The hand-blown crystal decanter is adorned with gold leaf and comes in a box made from Japanese Mizunara wood. In 2022, one bottle from this collection was sold for over Rs 6cr.

Johnnie Walker Diamond Jubilee Whiskey

This special Johnnie Walker Diamond Jubilee Whiskey was launched in celebration of 60 years of the coronation of the UK’s late Queen Elizabeth II. It was crafted using rare malt and grain whiskies that were distilled in 1952, the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne. The whisky is presented in a stunning crystal decanter, handcrafted by crystal specialists Baccarat, and adorned with a Britannia silver collar and stopper. The decanter is housed in a bespoke cabinet made from oak and adorned with royal symbols. Each bottle is individually numbered and comes with a commemorative book, detailing the creation of the whisky and its historical significance. One bottle of this special edition was sold for Rs 1.6cr and the proceeds were donated to the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST).

Midleton Very Rare

Midleton Distillery, established in 1825, is one of Ireland’s most renowned distilleries, producing a range of iconic Irish whiskies, including Jameson. The Midleton Very Rare series was first introduced in 1984 by Master Distiller Barry Crockett, and it has been released annually since then. The whiskies used in the blend are aged between 12 and 25 years. Each bottle of Midleton Very Rare is individually numbered and signed by the Master Distiller. There are only 70 bottles in this collection with one bottle costing Rs 36.7 lakhs.

Costliest Indian Whiskies

Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky – Rs 5,00,000

Amrut Greedy Angels Chairman’s Reserve – Rs 1,48,228

Rampur Double Cask – Rs 75,000

Paul John Mars Orbiter – Rs 38,000