Govardhan Puja Vidhi 2025: Here’s How To Correctly Perform Annakut Ritual At Home

Govardhan Puja | File Image

As Diwali celebrations continue across the country, the festival of Govardhan Puja brings a moment of gratitude, devotion, and connection to nature. Also called Annakut, this auspicious day honours Lord Krishna’s act of lifting the Govardhan mountain to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains, reminding everyone of the power of faith and humility.

Govardhan puja | File Photo

When is Govardhan Puja 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 5:54 PM on October 21 and ends at 8:16 PM on October 22. Devotees perform the puja during the morning hours after sunrise.

Govardhan Puja Vidhi

Clean and prepare your home: Begin the day with a thorough cleaning of your home and courtyard. Purity and cleanliness are essential for welcoming divine blessings.

Create Govardhan Hill: In your courtyard or puja area, form a small hill using cow dung or grains. This represents Govardhan Parvat. Place small idols or pictures of Lord Krishna, cows, and calves nearby.

Decorate and offer prayers: Decorate the Govardhan hill with flowers, tulsi leaves, lamps, and water. Offer prayers to Lord Krishna, expressing gratitude for nature’s abundance and protection. Chant devotional mantras such as “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

Worship the Cow: Cows hold a sacred place in this festival. Feed them jaggery, fodder, and fruits as a gesture of respect and devotion. It is believed that serving cows brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Prepare Annakut Bhog: After the puja, prepare a variety of vegetarian dishes, traditionally 56 items, known as Chappan Bhog, to offer to Lord Krishna. Once the offering is complete, share the food with family, friends, and the needy as prasadam.

Light diyas and conclude the puja: End the ritual by lighting lamps around your home and courtyard, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and devotion over ego.