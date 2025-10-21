 When Is Govardhan Puja 2025? October 21 Or 22? Know Correct Date And Shubh Muhurat
As per Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Govardhan Puja | File Image

Amid the sparkling lights, diyas, and sweets of Diwali, one day holds a deeply spiritual and earthy essence: Govardhan Puja. Also known as Annakut, this festival celebrates Lord Krishna’s compassion and humanity’s bond with nature. It marks the day when Lord Krishna taught the world a lesson in faith and humility by lifting the Govardhan Parvat to protect the people of Vrindavan from Lord Indra’s wrath.

When Is Govardhan Puja 2025?

There’s often some confusion over whether Govardhan Puja falls on October 21 or 22, 2025. As per Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 5:54 PM on October 21 and ends at 8:16 PM on October 22.

article-image

Govardhan Puja Muhurat Timings 2025

Devotees can perform Pratahkala Puja (morning worship) between 6:26 AM and 8:44 AM, a duration of 2 hours and 18 minutes. The Sayankala Muhurat (evening worship) will be observed from 3:38 PM to 5:56 PM, also lasting 2 hours and 18 minutes. Both slots are considered auspicious for performing the rituals and offering Annakut to Lord Krishna.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

The origins of Govardhan Puja are found in the Bhagavata Purana. When Lord Indra sent unrelenting rain upon Vrindavan, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger, sheltering people and cattle beneath it for seven days. This divine act symbolised the triumph of devotion over arrogance and reinforced humanity’s connection with the natural world.

article-image

On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Hill, cows, and farmlands, offering a variety of vegetarian dishes, known as Annakut, to express gratitude for food, nature, and divine blessings. Homes and temples alike are adorned with flowers, sweets, and miniature hill replicas made of food, symbolising prosperity and protection.

