Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Cozy Diwali Party; Couple Colour-Coordinate & Celebrate With Good Food, Great Company

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2025

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram paint a pretty picture in traditional Indian wear

All images: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

"Happy Diwali, from ours to yours... Wishing everyone around the world a very happy and prosperous Diwali," the couple captioned the pic

All ready for the Lakshmi Puja? Simple yet beautiful settings with flowers in shades of pink and red

The tempting platters will make you drool

Nikesh Asem treats himself to some good food

Nikesh joins in the puja

Aesthetically spot on, there's nothing to fault here

The parents join in for a family pic