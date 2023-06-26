When Arjun Kapoor Opened Up About Sridevi's Demise & How He Supported Father Boney Kapoor: 'My Mom Would've Told Me To...'

Arjun Kapoor has always been open about his private life and struggles. In one of his conversations with Film Companion, the actor had reflected on the time when his father, Boney Kapoor, left his mother, Mona Shourie, to marry the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018 left the film industry and her fans in shock. She and Boney Kapoor had two daughters together, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Despite Arjun's strained relationship with his father at the time of Sridevi's passing, he chose to stand by him during the difficult moments of grief. The actor rebuilt his bond with his step-sisters and now shares an incredible relationship with them.

HERE'S WHAT ARJUN HAD SAID

During the interview, Arjun Kapoor expressed his thoughts on Sridevi's death, acknowledging the impact of his mother's upbringing on his decision to support his father.

He stated, "It was all my mom’s upbringing that came in my mind. She would have asked me to be by my father’s side irrespective of the issues we face due to the decision he made when he fell in love. And I have a respect for my dad for falling in love again."

LOVE IS COMPLEX, SAYS ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun further emphasized the complexity of love, stating that it is not confined to a single instance. He said, "Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love." He delved into the various aspects of love, such as compatibility, friendship, saturation, and the unfortunate frustrations people experience.

Arjun acknowledged that one can fall in love with someone even after having loved another person before. While he admitted that he couldn't entirely agree with his father's choices due to the repercussions he faced as a child, he now understands them better as an adult dealing with his own relationship's highs and lows.