Malaika Arora Shares Loved-Up Birthday Wish For Her 'Sunshine' Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora penned a sweet and loved-up birthday wish for her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on Monday. Sharing some unseen pictures of the Ishaqzaade actor on her official Instagram account, Malaika called him 'my sunshine'.

In one of the photos, Arjun is seen making goofy expressions. "Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome... @arjunkapoor," Malaika wrote on Instagram and added cake, red heart and hugging face emojis.

Arjun hosted a birthday bash for his close friends and family members at his residence last night. Several inside pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced online.

One of the clips shows Malaika dancing her heart out on her hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dil Se'.

Dressed in a white bodycon dress with red prints, Malaika looked gorgeous at her boyfriend's party.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Arjun also received a heartfelt birthday wish from sister Anshula.

"Happy birthday to my whole world. Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor .My wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders ), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some," she posted.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

