Arjun Kapoor's Mushy Moments With Girlfriend Malaika Arora

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
As Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday on June 26, take a look at some of his mushy moments with girlfriend Malaika Arora:
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their romance public in 2019
The couple has been posting cute pictures of each other since then on social media
While Malaika is 49 years old, Arjun is 38
Their romantic life has become the subject of conversation, especially given their age difference
They never shy away from sharing romantic pictures with each other
They also never miss any chance to support and motivate each other
Social media PDA, public appearances and many Instagram posts later, Malaika and Arjun are now telling the world that they are head over heels in love with each other
It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot soon. However, they later rubbished the reports
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Malaika was last seen in her show Moving In With Malaika
