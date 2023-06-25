Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 15 Childhood Pictures Of The Actress That Are Too Adorable To Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023

The OG Superstar of Bollywood in the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor laid the groundwork for aspiring actresses, when she was a leading lady herself. Refusing the image of the conventional Bollywood heroine, Karisma worked opposite every leading actor, adding more heft to her part than being a mere wallflower. As she celebrates her 50th birthday, here's looking at 15 adorable pictures from her childhood that are hard to miss

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Baby Lolo is such a munchkin

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Isn't she the perfect embodiment of the Amul girl, here? With father Randhir Kapoor

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

With mother Babita

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Waltzing away with mommy dearest

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

In a candid moment with grandfather Raj Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Quite the grandfather's pet, she was

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

One from her pigtails diaries

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

A good kid in the hood

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

A rare family moment

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Attending to baby sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with daddy

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

With baby sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Sister love

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

With grandparents Krishna and Raj Kapoor, sister Kareena and cousins Riddhima and Ranbir

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Love how Lolo and Bebo are giving out Sound of Music vibes here

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

With cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor

Thanks For Reading!

Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Numero Uno' Sister Karisma On Her 50th Birthday, Shares Adorable Video
Find out More