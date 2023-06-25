Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 15 Childhood Pictures Of The Actress That Are Too Adorable To Miss

The OG Superstar of Bollywood in the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor laid the groundwork for aspiring actresses, when she was a leading lady herself. Refusing the image of the conventional Bollywood heroine, Karisma worked opposite every leading actor, adding more heft to her part than being a mere wallflower. As she celebrates her 50th birthday, here's looking at 15 adorable pictures from her childhood that are hard to miss

Instagram - Karisma Kapoor