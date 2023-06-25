Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 15 Childhood Pictures Of The Actress That Are Too Adorable To Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
The OG Superstar of Bollywood in the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor laid the groundwork for aspiring actresses, when she was a leading lady herself. Refusing the image of the conventional Bollywood heroine, Karisma worked opposite every leading actor, adding more heft to her part than being a mere wallflower. As she celebrates her 50th birthday, here's looking at 15 adorable pictures from her childhood that are hard to miss
Baby Lolo is such a munchkin
Isn't she the perfect embodiment of the Amul girl, here? With father Randhir Kapoor
With mother Babita
Waltzing away with mommy dearest
In a candid moment with grandfather Raj Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor
Quite the grandfather's pet, she was
One from her pigtails diaries
A good kid in the hood
A rare family moment
Attending to baby sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with daddy
With baby sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Sister love
With grandparents Krishna and Raj Kapoor, sister Kareena and cousins Riddhima and Ranbir
Love how Lolo and Bebo are giving out Sound of Music vibes here
With cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor
