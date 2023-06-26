On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, A Look At His Best Performances

Sardar Ka Grandson - Arjun played the character of a laid-back Punjabi boy who travels all the way to Pakistan to bring his ill grandmother's old home to India, which she had to leave after the split. The emotional drama film was released immediately on Netflix in 2021 and received excellent feedback from viewers. The film was directed by Kaashvie Nair and stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles.