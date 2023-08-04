'Dara Diya Aapne': Janhvi Kapoor Gets Scared Of Paparazzi While Getting Out Of Her Car (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out for some work in Mumbai on Friday (August 4). In a video doing the rounds on social media, Janhvi is seen getting out of her car, however, she was surprised to find the paps already waiting for her.

The Bawaal actress had an oops moment with the photographers as she got scared while getting out of her car. It looks like she was not expecting the paps there at that moment.

Even before Janhvi came out of her car, paps started shouting her name. The actress was taken aback by the suddenness and was left startled. "Dara diya aapne (You scared me)," Janhvi is heard saying in the video, shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram.

However, the paps apologised before the actress posed for them. Janhvi, who was spotted wearing a mint green hoodie and black shorts, was all smiles while posing for them.

Check out Janhvi's video here:

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actress is currently garnering praises for her performance in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on an OTT platform last month.

She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Ulajh in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

