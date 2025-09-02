'Let's Keep Things Ethical': Sonakshi Sinha Slams Brands For Using Her Images Without Usage Rights Or Permission

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, took to Instagram to slam brands online that are using her picture without usage rights or permission. The actress wrote on her Instagram story, "As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but ti my images popping up on several brand websites-without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfits or jewelry, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That's stretching it a bit too far. (sic)."

She further wrote, "Let's keep things ethical, shall we Basically what i'm saying is pull down my images before i start calling you out, or let me know where i can send my invoice... your call (sic)." Check out the post below...

Tabu Agrees With Sonakshi Sinha

Tabu reshared Sonakshi's story on her Instagram story and wrote, "Same same thoughts. Thank you @aslisona." The Dabangg actress shared Tabu's story and wrote, "I knew I wasn't the only one who felt this." Check out the post below...

Sonakshi Sinha Movies

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was released in July this year. The film had hit the big screens without any pre-release buzz, and it was a disaster at the box office.

The actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which also stars Sudheer Babu in the lead role. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. The official release date of the movie is not yet announced.