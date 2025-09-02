Marathi Singer And Actor Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years Of Marriage

Instagram Rahul Deshpande

Famous Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, took to Instagram to announce his separation from wife Neha. He was married to Neha for 17 years. In a long note that he has shared, Rahul has revealed that he and his ex-wife got legally separated last year in September.

Rahul wrote, "Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalized in September 2024."

He further revealed that he chose to take some time before sharing this update about his personal life.

The singer wrote, "I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability. While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul."

Rahul and Neha have a daughter named Renuka.

Rahul Deshpande's Movies And Songs

Rahul is majorly known for singing songs in Marathi films. For the film Me Vasantrao, he had won a National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Rahul had also portrayed the lead role in the film.

In July this year, he won the Filmfare Best Male Singer award for the song Sarale Saare from the movie Amaltash. Even in this film, Rahul played the lead role.