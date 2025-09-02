Kriti Sanon On How Her Mother Broke Stereotypes And Her New Role as UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador For Gender Equality: Exclusive

Kriti Sanon's mother, in her time, had to shatter stereotypes and break through glass ceilings to become the first working woman in her extended family. She was told, like many other girls at that time, 'Why do you want to study so much? You're eventually going to get married. What is the point of getting another degree?'. But she still fought her way through and after marriage, being blessed with a very supportive husband, continued her journey. She completed her PhD, became a professor, refusing to let anyone else define her potential.

Both Kriti's parents were working and managing their home with equal responsibility, equal partnership and equal respect, she never saw gender roles in her house. And that shaped not just her thinking, but her values and her soul. She grew up as the dreamer, truly believing that she could achieve anything she puts her mind to, and her parents gave her the wings to fly.

And as United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India's newly appointed honorary ambassador for Gender Equality, Kriti plans to provide wings to several other women, who inturn uplift their own families, communities and nations.

After she signed her commitment to the cause, The Free Press Journal sat down face to face with Kriti and spoke to her about her new role.

How did you get associated with UNFPA?

It just happened! Someone from UNFPA reached out and there were these conversations happening regarding their 50 years celebration in India. I had gone for that celebration and we connected and spoke about their journey and the work that they've done- I felt a connection and I believe they felt it too. And when they told me that they wanted me to be the India's honorary ambassador for gender equality, it just like it was an absolute yes from me. This is something that I've always wanted to do. It's been a part of my many dreams because I've always felt strongly about this issue whether it's gender based violence or whether it's girl child education or so much more. And I'm glad that at this point I can use my voice and my influence in a positive way and give back to the society.

What all does your role involve?

I'll be helping them in various issues, including field work, which I'm really excited about. It's a two year plan and I shall be advocating with the government and other important stakeholders such as private sector, communities, the think tanks and even the global leaders so that gender equality in India can be advanced. Raising awareness on these issues is very close to my heart.

What new facts did you learn about the state of gender equality India and the world throughout this initiative?

The girls who were up with me on the stage- this interview isn't enough to actually know in detail about their stories. One of them went through domestic abuse in her marriage when she was she was 13, and had the courage to get out of it and then become a nurse and now she's earning on her own. There was another girl who was as young as 11 who was about to get into a child marriage, and how she, with the help of UNFPA and a relative, stopped it and went on to study and educate herself. One of them has opened her own salon.

The most difficult thing in all these situations is the courage to stand up for yourself, to get out of an abusive relationship, to know that this is A) not good for you, and B) you need to get out of it and do something better with your life. I feel like if they're supported like how UNFPA did, they are unstoppable. And their stories are so inspiring.