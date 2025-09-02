'All I Can Do Is To Remember All Beautiful Moments...': Elli AvrRam's Grandmother Passes Away; Actress Pens An Emotional Note

Instagram: Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform her fans that her grandmother passed away on August 31, 2025. She shared a few pictures and videos with her Jiajiam and penned an emotional note.

She wrote, "Rip Jiajiam😭❤️🙏 31-08-2025. Its been a blessing to grow up with my grandparents. Despite the heartbreak of knowing the journey of my grandmother have now ended in this dimension, I'm at peace, knowing she’s now united with papou (grandpa)👫 (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "All I can do is to remember all beautiful moments i have got to share with her since my childhood. She had the funniest dark humour and our kitchen conversations were always endless! Many of you got to witness her on my stories during the years, until dementia took over too much… (sic)"

Netizens Offer Condolences To Elli AvRam

A lot of fans of Elli have commented on the post and are mourning her grandmother's demise. Elli's first co-star Manish Paul commented, "Please accept my condolences 🙏🏼om shanti (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "So sorry to hear about your Grand Parent...May her Soul Rest in peace...May Lord Jesus bless and Grant her a Special Place in Heaven...Amen (sic)." One more fan of the actress wrote, "My condolences for your loss (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

On the work front, Elli was last seen in the music video titled Chandaniya which also featured YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. For the promotions of the song, the two had shared a post on Instagram which started speculations that they were dating. However, the rumours turned out to be false.

Talking about her movies, she was last seen in a cameo in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Be Happy which was premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.