'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram: Hina Khan / Tannishtha Chatterjee

In recent times, the entertainment industry has been shaken by a series of cancer diagnoses among young actors. Television star Hina Khan revealed her battle with breast cancer last year, while Bengali actress Tannishtha Chatterjee too opened up about being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer recently. Adding to the tragic list, popular Marathi actress Priya Marathe passed away at just 38 due to the disease. These cases highlight the unsettling reality that cancer, once considered a disease of older age, is now increasingly affecting the young.

To shed light on this concerning trend, The Free Press Journal spoke exclusively with Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Director of Oncology at Reliance Foundation Hospital. With years of experience in treating complex cancer cases, including those of well-known personalities like Sanjay Dutt, Dr. Limaye shared her insights into why such cases are rising and how treatment approaches need to evolve.

Speaking about Hina Khan and Tannishtha Chatterjee’s conditions, Dr. Limaye stressed the aggressive nature of their cancers. “Incidentally, both of them are very young and are dealing with aggressive forms of breast cancer. When someone has an aggressive disease, it moves very fast. Often, by the time a person realizes there is a lump and seeks medical help, the cancer has already progressed. That’s why it’s crucial to understand that not all breast cancers are the same. They vary greatly, and so do the therapies available for them.”

She further explained that while many people associate cancer with inevitable decline, modern medicine has made significant strides. “Even when people are diagnosed with locally advanced or advanced disease, it is important to realize that not all advanced cancers are similar. There may still be a silver lining. It could be a biomarker, a gene, or a protein that allows us to design a therapy that works specifically for that individual, sometimes with transformative results. In certain cases, even advanced disease can be treated with the aim of a cure.”

When asked about Priya Marathe’s unfortunate death at the age of 38, especially when many patients in their 60s or 70s are able to bounce back, Dr. Limaye emphasized the complexity of cancer biology. “Cancer biology is unique for each person. We cannot equate one individual’s cancer with another’s. The next patient may have a completely different type of cancer. While some respond well to treatment even at an older age, others may not be as fortunate at a younger age. Every patient deserves a chance through personalized therapy, rather than a one-size-fits-all or what I call ‘bucket chemotherapy.’”

Dr. Limaye strongly advocates for personalized cancer care, which involves tailoring treatment plans to the unique characteristics of each patient’s cancer rather than relying on generalized protocols. “We must understand which pathway is active in their cancer and what drugs are best suited for them. Personalizing treatment should be the norm. Giving precise, patient-specific therapies has been my lifelong approach, and I continue to advocate for it.”