Priya Marathe Death: 'Held Me Through My Sad Days...', Ankita Lokhande Pens An Emotional Note For Her Pavitra Rishta Co-Star

Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her co-stars Anurag Sharma, Usha Nadkarni, and others had reacted to her demise, and now, Ankita Lokhande has penned an emotional note for her late co-star.

Ankita shared multiple pictures with Priya and wrote, "Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special.."

Ankita Lokhande Reveals Priya Marathe Was There In Her Good & Sad Days

Ankita further wrote that Priya used to always show up whenever she needed. The actress wrote, "She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly (sic)."

Priya Marathe Died After Battling Cancer

Priya passed away at the age of 38 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Ankita in her post has written that Priya was the 'strongest'. The actress concluded, "Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always (sic)."

Priya Marathe TV Shows

Priya was known for starring in many Hindi and Marathi TV shows like Char Divas Sasuche, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Uttaran, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and others.