 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2: Even With Less Screens, Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Stays Steady
On Wednesday, the film collected approximately Rs. 7.50 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 16.50 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surprised one and all by taking a good start at the box office despite clashing with Thamma and getting less screens. The movie on its first day minted Rs. 9 crore, and on its day two, it showed a drop, but not a huge one.

According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the film collected approximately Rs. 7.50 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 16.50 crore. As today (Thursday) is also a holiday, we can expect the movie to be stable and maybe show a slight jump at the box office.

What has worked in favour of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is the budget of the movie! Reportedly, the Milap Zaveri directorial is made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, so in the next couple of days, it will easily surpass its budget.

If we talk about the reviews of the film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has mostly received negative reviews. However, it looks like the audience is keen to watch a romantic movie, and Harshvardhan and Sonam's fans have surely rushed to the theatres.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "This film attempts to be a tragic romance but ultimately becomes a well-meaning melodrama that confuses intensity for depth. Still, it has moments that glimmer: a line here, a performance there, and the occasional truth about power and male entitlement peeking through the gloss. Overall, this is neither a film to despise nor one to deify. It’s a polished tamasha, over-spiced, over-greased, but intermittently entertaining. Watch it for its audacious sincerity, if not its storytelling sanity."

