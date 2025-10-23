 Bhai Dooj 2025: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Her Bond With Brother Ranbir Kapoor, 'Losing Papa Brought Us Even Closer'
On Bhai Dooj 2025, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about her bond with her brother, Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family." Riddhima further revealed that after their father Rishi Kapoor's demise, they have become 'closer'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Instagram: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni / Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most popular celebrity siblings is Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima is older than Ranbir, but they just have an age gap of two years. On Bhai Dooj 2025, Riddhima spoke about the bond she shares with her brother and revealed that after their father Rishi Kapoor's demise, they have become 'closer'.

While talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family."

“At home, we were just like any other brother and sister, teasing, fighting, covering up for each other sometimes- of course, there were times we’d keep little secrets from our parents but nothing major. We’ve always been fiercely protective of each other, and that’s never changed," Riddhima added.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Her Bond With Ranbir Kapoor After Rishi Kapoor's Death

While talking about her bond with Ranbir after their father's death, Riddhima said, “Losing Papa brought us even closer. Our bond has always been strong, but now it’s deeper."

Further speaking about the similarities between them, she said, "We’re both super family-oriented and value our relationships a lot. But personality-wise, Ranbir is definitely the calmer one - I’m way more impatient!"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Bollywood Debut

Riddhima is all set to make her acting debut with a movie, which also stars her mother Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Sadia Khateeb. She has posted many pictures from the sets on Instagram.

The release date of the movie is not yet announced, but it will be interesting to see whether Riddhima will be able to make a mark like other Kapoor kids or not.

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Ranbir has movies like Love & War, Ramayana, and Animal Park lined up. Love & War and Ramayana part 1 is slated to release in 2026.

