Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 8: Mihir In SHOCK After Tulsi Reveals Shalini Is Ranvijay's First Wife

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 103

Tulsi shows Shalini a photo of Pari and Ranvijay and explains how he has trapped Pari. Shalini replies that Pari is lucky to have Tulsi protecting her. She confesses that she wishes someone had saved her too, then she wouldn't have married Ranvijay. Tulsi is shocked to learn this. Shalini reveals her tragic story, how Ranvijay trapped her too. After their marriage, his true colours emerged. He borrowed Rs. 20 lakh from her father, and despite her father's love for her, he kept demanding more. When Shalini confronted him, he acted suspiciously and then ran away. She even filed a case, but nothing happened.

Tulsi admits that she knew Ranvijay had cheated on her but had no idea about Shalini’s marriage to him. She pleads with Shalini to save her daughter Pari, explaining that today is Pari and Ranvijay’s engagement, which must not happen under any circumstances. Tulsi urges Shalini to come to Shantiniketan and expose Ranvijay by revealing the truth about him to the entire family to protect her daughter.

Kiran questions Tulsi's doubts about Ranvijay. Gayatri defends him, saying Mihir wouldn't have arranged the marriage if he weren’t a good boy.

Pari intervenes manipulatively, saying it feels like her mother is starting to see her family members as enemies. She reminds Kiran of when she married Ajay, explaining that even then Tulsi had objections, despite it being an arranged marriage set up by Mihir, as Ajay was Mihir’s friend’s son. She notes that now, once again, Tulsi has a problem with the man she loves, Ranvijay. Pari says that Mihir tried to convince Tulsi and the family, but she wouldn’t understand. She adds that there are already tensions between Tulsi and Mihir, leaving Mihir lonely, with only Noina supporting and caring for him like a genuine friend.

At Shalini's home, she initially refuses to go, afraid of reliving her trauma. Tulsi pleads, warning that if she doesn’t expose Ranvijay, Pari, and potentially other girls, will suffer. Finally, Shalini agrees to go to Shantiniketan.

At Shantiniketan, Hemant asks Mihir about Tulsi, but he is unaware of her location. Mihir calls Tulsi, but she doesn’t pick up. He apologises to Noina for the groom's side duties falling on the bride’s side, Noina reassures him.

Hemant tells Pari to wait for Tulsi before starting the wedding festivities, but Mihir insists she start. Tulsi sneaks in, but Mihir sees her and drags her out, furious. He lashes out for her disappearance, reminding her that Ranvijay’s sagan should have been given by her, not Noina.

Pari announces a dance performance by the Virani brothers. Mihir is still outside with Tulsi, and everyone searches for him. Kiran finds Mihir and Tulsi outside, witnessing Mihir yelling at her. As Kiran arrives, Mihir regains composure and goes inside to perform. Later, Ranvijay introduces his parents to Tulsi.

During Pari and Ranvijay's dance performance, Rithik questions Tulsi about Shalini, asking if she met her or not. He reminds her that Shalini had promised to come to Shantiniketan but hasn't arrived yet. Just then, Shalini walks in. Tulsi takes Mihir aside and introduces Shalini, revealing that she is Ranvijay's first wife. Mihir is left in shock. Tulsi insists they discuss everything privately, away from the guests.