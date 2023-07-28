 'Plastic Surgery Ki Dukaan': Netizens REACT To Janhvi Kapoor's Blue Lehenga Look At India Couture Week 2023 
Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
All eyes were on Janhvi Kapoor when she walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal and opted for wet hairstyling.

As Jahnvi’s pictures and videos from the show hit the internet, she received criticism from a section of netizens, with many accusing her of getting “plastic surgery.”

One user wrote, “Chalta phirta Silicon, botox & plastic ki factory.” “Plastic surgery ki dukaan,” added another. One user commented, “Real beauty tou tb hoti na jb without surgeries ati . Everything is fake not original . Beauty phr b nai aye.”

article-image

Janhvi presented Gaurav Gupta's "Hiranyagarbha" collection at DLF Emporio here on Thursday. Inspired by the manifested cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements: Panchamahabhutas earth (prithvi), water (jal), fire (agni), air (vayu), and space (akasha) from the universal womb. The collection took 457 man-hours to make.

After the fashion gala, Janhvi briefly spoke to the media and expressed her happiness about having turned the muse for Gaurav Gupta. "We literally had loads of fun today. I was quite excited. It was an amazing show," she said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi is being lauded for her role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal', which hit the theatres on July 21 on Prime Video. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2. In the film, she is seen romancing Varun Dhawan. In the coming months, her fans can see her in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. 

article-image

