Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Bawaal's Auschwitz Dialogue Controversy: 'Understand The Intention'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has addressed the controversy around her latest film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film, also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, released on a OTT platform on July 21. The film has received rave reviews from critics, however, a dialogue where Janhvi's character likens relationships to Auschwitz did not go down well with the audience.

In the film, Janhvi tells Varun, "Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai", and it has been labelled "tone-deaf" by the audience. In Bawaal, Varun and Janhvi's characters manage to fix their strained relationship after travelling across Holocaust sites in Europe, and viewing their marital issues from a new perspective.

Janhvi Kapoor finally breaks silence

In one of her latest interviews, Janhvi presented citations in defence of the film from people she's spoken to and said that they are not 'offended' by anything shown in the movie.

Days after the film's release, Janhvi opened up about the film’s World War 2 narrative, which also includes scenes set in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

According to a report in Indian Express, Janhvi said, "I know someone, he’s a professor at an Ivy League university, and he’s an Israeli. He had ancestors that unfortunately did not survive the Holocaust. He saw the film, and was moved by it. He understood everything that we set out to do with the film, and never once in the conversation did he ever allude to being offended by anything. It depends on people’s views. The intention has always been pure, and always to acknowledge the turmoil, the devastation and the monstrosity of what happened."

Janhvi added, "It’s important to understand the intention, always. And if you misunderstand the attention, that’s what I would call tone-deaf."

About Bawaal

In Bawaal, Varun and Janhvi shared screen space for the first time. Their chemistry has been loved by the masses.

The film revolves around a couple on the brink of divorce and how stories from the World War II open their eyes and make them realise the love that they have for each other.