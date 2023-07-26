Varun Dhawan TARGETS Oppenheimer's Gita Sex Scene After Backlash Over Bawaal's Auschwitz Dialogue

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently reeling in the success of his latest release, 'Bawaal', which went straight to OTT. Though the film has been appreciated as a whole, a particular dialogue where Janhvi Kapoor can be seen likening relationships to Auschwitz did not go down well with the audience.

In the film, Janhvi, who has a tense relationship with her husband Varun, tells him, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”, and it has been labelled "tone-deaf" by the viewers.

Days after the film's release, Varun has now finally ended his silence and has responded to the criticism while also taking a dig at Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal dialogue controversy

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Varun stated that he understands the criticism but director Nitesh Tiwari had made it very clear right at the beginning of the film that the protagonist was actually a dark and tone-deaf person.

"The character is supposed to be negative. So Nisha (Janhvi's character) will explain him in a way that he should understand."

He went on to say that while he understands some people got triggered and are sensitive about the Auschwitz mention in 'Bawaal', but he does not understand where does the same sensitivity go when they watch an English film.

"They are allowed to do and show everything and you will find that in a correct way. I know people who felt very triggered after watching the small scene from a recently released film but it's a scene that is very important to our culture and our country but that is okay for you. So where does the criticism go then?" he said, referring to the controversial scene from 'Oppenheimer' where Cillian Murphy reads the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh.

Varun went on to say, "With us, you want to get personal. You cannot have a different yardstick to measure everyone and it should be the same. There is no need for judging films this way."

About Bawaal

Meanwhile, 'Bawaal' was the first time that Varun and Janhvi were seen sharing the screen and their chemistry was loved by the masses.

The film revolves around a couple on the brink of divorce and how stories from the World War II open their eyes and make them realise the love that they have for each other.

'Bawaal' released on the same day as Oppenheimer, July 21, however, it went straight to the OTT platform, Prime Video.

