Bawaal Receives Flak For ‘Tone Deaf’ Dialogue Mentioning Auschwitz Concentration Camp |

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' is a story of love, pain, and an inner war of emotions. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, It brings out the complications of relationships. The film premiered on Prime Video on July 21. However, as netizens took to the OTT platform to watch the movie, a section of netizens including actress Lisa Ray called out the makers for including a dialogue on the Auschwitz concentration camp.

'Bawaal' revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys a degree of mini-celebrity status in his hometown thanks to the false persona he has created for himself. Due to certain circumstances, he travels to Europe during World War II with his newlywed bride Nisha, with whom he has a tense relationship. The succession of events that come after put his marriage to the test and makes him face the inner conflict, which is the greatest battle of all. This love story, which was filmed in India and other foreign countries, offers a deep message that somewhere relates to many.

In the film, Janhvi tells Varun, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”

Netizens are furious as to how the script was green-lit for such an insensitive dialogue. Check out the reactions below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opening up about the references to Hitler and WW2 in the film, Nitesh said during the film’s trailer launch at an event in Dubai, "The arc of the characters, you know you look at the events and the incidents can play an important role in the overall arc of the character and the relationship. And, it is not just about Hitler, there are many more things which you may not have seen in the trailer, but everything, every incident has been carefully chosen which can have an impact on the overall arc."

He added, "World War 2 is humongous, you know, there is so much which has happened. You cannot probably take everything. You have to pick and choose things that will probably impact the journey of the characters."

'Bawaal' is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)