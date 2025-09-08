'Rascal, Don't Have Any Sense': Angry Lakshmi Manchu Snaps At Troll For Passing Inappropriate Comment On Red Carpet – VIDEO

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who recently attended the SIIMA 2025 Awards in Dubai, is making headlines for a fiery moment on the red carpet. Several videos from the event have surfaced online, but one clip in particular has caught everyone's attention - in which the actress lashed out at a troll for passing an indecent comment.

In the video, Lakshmi is seen posing for photographers and interacting with fans when she suddenly turns around to challenge someone from the crowd. "Naa mundu vachi matladu ra, evaru vadu? Time, sense ledu meeku, rascals," she said in Telugu, which translates to, "Who said that? Come and say it to my face. You rascals don't have any sense."

The clip also shows her warmly engaging with fans who affectionately called her 'Manchu akka' (elder sister). She clicked selfies with fans, asked the name of a young girl, and even stopped for another child before walking away. At the end of the video, Lakshmi remarked how Telugu photographers in Mumbai too have always addressed her as 'akka'.

Soon after the video surfaced, a section of social media users and Lakshmi's fans praised her for standing against the troll and lashing out at the person.

For the event, the actress opted for a shimmery red bodycon outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and amped up her look with bold red lipstick. Sharing her photos on Instagram, Lakshmi wrote, "Warning: Highly flammable energy ahead."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lakshmi was last seen in the show The Traitors India as a contestant. However, she got evicted from the game show quite early.